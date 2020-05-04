Home has always been and continues to be a very special place. As the world adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic, what we find within our own four walls takes on even greater importance. Those who are sheltering-in-place are grateful to have a refuge of their own – a safe space to relax, spend time with family, and experience the constant view from their windows.
With that in mind, Michael Saunders & Company is presenting five spectacular views from homes across our region, whether you prefer Gulf, bay, lake or countryside vistas. These luxury homes for sale offer an inspiring perspective of the world around them, reminding you to cherish your daily routines, connect with the nature that surrounds you, and to always be in the moment.
Panoramic views of New Pass - 5 beds | 6 baths | 7,415 sq. ft.
Located on Westway Drive, unquestionably one of the most enviable addresses in Sarasota, the view from this living room presents the sparkling turquoise waters of New Pass where daily boat traffic, dolphins at play, and gorgeous sunsets create a constantly changing canvas. 1219 Westway Drive
Storied countryside scenery - 3 beds | 2 baths | 3,583 Sq. Ft.
Horse and nature lovers will feel right at home in this lovely, country-inspired estate in Rye Meadows in Bradenton. The custom, two-story residence is situated on over 15 acres and includes a large, deep pond stocked with bass; with more great fishing across the street on the Manatee River. The view from the front porch overlooks a scenic pasture where horses love to graze in the quiet meadow. 530 Rye Rd NE
Marvelous marina views - 2 beds | 2 baths | 2,040 sq. ft.
With a southwest view of Marina Jack and Sarasota Bay, it’s hard to imagine ever tiring of the vibrant setting from this window filled with fish jumping, boats setting sail, and pedestrians passing by. Just beyond the terrace, the main living space is perfect for entertaining as you view the champagne-hued lights of the city or watch 4th of July fireworks. 1155 N Gulfstream Ave #602
A touch of Italy on the Gulf of Mexico - 6 beds | 6 baths | 19,300 sq. ft.
Situated on the southern end of Longboat Key, this palatial masterpiece embraces a luminous panorama of sea, sand, and sky. Named Serenissima, this six-bedroom home is a stunning ode to the majesty of Renaissance Venice and overlooks the beauty of the Gulf of Mexico and its own private beach. 845 Longboat Club Rd
Lovely lakefront setting - 3 beds | 3 bath | 3,909 Sq. Ft.
Contemporary, luxurious and sophisticated best describes this stylish lakefront home, perfectly situated in the prestigious Lake Club of Lakewood Ranch. Positioned on a scenic lake, you will enjoy fabulous, unobstructed lake and Grande Clubhouse views. Step out to the outdoor terrace and take a refreshing dip in the large saltwater lap pool surrounded by over 1,000 sq. ft. of covered space. Or simply relax to your favorite music as you dine alfresco by the outdoor kitchen with two refrigerators and a Lynx grill. 16210 Clearlake Ave
For more information about these properties and to view more Manatee, Charlotte, and Sarasota homes for sale, visit michaelsaunders.com.