Home has always been and continues to be a very special place. As the world adapts to the COVID-19 pandemic, what we find within our own four walls takes on even greater importance. Those who are sheltering-in-place are grateful to have a refuge of their own – a safe space to relax, spend time with family, and experience the constant view from their windows.

With that in mind, Michael Saunders & Company is presenting five spectacular views from homes across our region, whether you prefer Gulf, bay, lake or countryside vistas. These luxury homes for sale offer an inspiring perspective of the world around them, reminding you to cherish your daily routines, connect with the nature that surrounds you, and to always be in the moment.

Panoramic views of New Pass - 5 beds | 6 baths | 7,415 sq. ft.

Located on Westway Drive, unquestionably one of the most enviable addresses in Sarasota, the view from this living room presents the sparkling turquoise waters of New Pass where daily boat traffic, dolphins at play, and gorgeous sunsets create a constantly changing canvas. 1219 Westway Drive