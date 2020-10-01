The holiday season is going to be very different this year and will likely change the way we celebrate. Needs will be different, too. How do you furnish a feast if your paycheck has vanished? With the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic continuing to be felt, there could be a lot of empty plates this holiday season.

You can turn those empty plates into “thankFULL” tummies and hearts. With a gift to All Faiths Food Bank, you can provide a holiday celebration and a healthy meal for families who are struggling to put food on the table.

In this year of COVID, our goal is to provide 1.2 million holiday meals for local children, families, seniors and veterans. But we need your help –especially during this difficult year.

Let’s come together to show we ALL have a reason to be “thankFULL” this holiday. You can share the joy of helping others and the true meaning of the season by giving today.

Please call 941.379.6333 or go to allfaithsfoodbank.org for more information.