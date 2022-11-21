The brightest smiles and the freshest breath

Like everyone else, you're likely preparing to attend holiday parties, whether they are personal or professional. Keeping up with your routine cleanings will keep your smile healthy.

While you're there, take the opportunity to whiten your teeth so that you're ready for the holidays!

Make the most of your insurance benefits

In most cases, your insurance company will cover at least two dental cleanings a year. If you end up waiting until the new year, you will miss out on your benefit coverage for the current year. In many cases, Benefits reset on Jan 1, so if you have any additional dental treatment that needs to be done, you should schedule it this year if you haven’t used up your yearly maximum.

Use Your HSA or FSA benefits at the Dentist

HSAs and FSAs can be used for many dental expenses, but not all. You can use your HSA or FSA for:

Braces

Dentures

Sealants

Fluoride Treatments

Teeth Cleaning

X-Rays

Extractions

Fillings

Avoid Emergencies

Traveling is a common occurrence this time of the year. No one wants to deal with a dental emergency while away from home. A great way to prevent this from happening is to schedule a checkup and cleaning a few weeks before leaving. This way you can be informed of any issues and address them. You will also get a cleaning to help your smile look great.

Early New Year’s Resolution

Taking care of your oral health before the end of the year will get you started on achieving your goals for 2023.

Take advantage of your last check-up of the year to reward yourself with a new electric toothbrush to kickstart your goals. Remember that nothing is more attractive than looking in the mirror and seeing that beautiful and healthy smile staring back at you!

Before the holiday season gets away from us, make sure you contact Bayview Dental today! Schedule an exam, whitening, or any other service that you need. Now is the time to get it done before the new year. Your teeth will thank you!

