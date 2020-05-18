Thinking about a Trade on the Old Jalopy? Or Need to get More Mileage out of your Relationship?

How can I think about calling it quits at a time like this? Should I be feeling guilty for thinking this way?

Is the engine in your relationship misfiring? Relationships can be like cars. We love them when they are shiny and new. Remember when we spent time in the beginning keeping ours looking nice and clean, washing and waxing them on the weekends? After they get a few miles on them, we wonder if we shouldn’t turn this one in and get a newer model. We’ve travelled many miles together and she has not broken down completely, she’s been loyal and faithful, and she’s paid for!!

If you are like most of us, you could be thinking you are being too emotional or maybe having a midlife crisis, or simply it might just be from being cooped up with someone you’ve been with for a long time but never spent that much time in the same space at the same time. Wondering if it is you? Wondering if it is your mate? Worried that you can’t put it back together again? Concerned about the kids and money? These are all very normal questions and feelings, anytime, but especially with what society has been through lately.

Really, I don’t know how couples are doing this, especially those who have young children at home. Give yourself a pat on the back for as long as you have lasted as this has been no easy task.

If you are feeling like you are unsure of the direction your relationship is taking, you might consider Marital Mediation. Marital Mediation is not meant to replace individualized therapy or marriage therapy. It is a service that will help you ascertain if your marriage needs a tune up or the damage is so great that it can’t be repaired. We can help you find a way forward no matter what you are going through.

Often having a neutral party to discuss our discourse helps us put the issues into perspective. Not to analyze us but to help us understand what we want to accomplish and how to arrive at the preferred destination.

We are here for you when you need us.