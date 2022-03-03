There comes a time in everyone’s life when you realize that you or a loved one may need additional assistance. Is there a way to maintain a sense of self, yet still receive the care that’s required?

In-home health care needs are different for everyone. Understanding the extensive range of services available is important when determining what you or your loved one need to support their physical, emotional, and cognitive health while keeping a level of independence.

Tailored home health care begins with a Registered Nurse creating the initial plan, which provides the home care agency with a road map to best support the health needs of their clients. Considering the client’s desires are also a critical factor in fostering their quality of living. Truly customized plans are then updated to accommodate clients’ evolving needs as they make improvements or deal with emerging chronic health issues. Caregivers are trained to notice and adapt the care plan as needed.

To help the day get off to a good start, the caregiver will arrive near the time you or your loved one gets up in the morning. In home care services include assistance with daily bathing, dressing, grooming and medications. Encouraging independence is the philosophy of home care agencies. The caregiver should encourage clients to do as much for themselves as possible while always standing by to assist as needed.

Daily routines for the caregiver and client include what is needed and wanted for you or your loved one. Doctor appointments, a social visit, grocery stop, a trip to the hair salon, etc.… Caregivers will drive the client and depending on the need, may stay or use the time to handle other errands that are needed or requested. Best practices for home care agencies ensure that you or your loved one are never just along for the ride, but actively engaged in planning the day to ensure activities reflect personal preferences.

Loneliness is a huge issue for many seniors and can lead to decline. The companionship of a caregiver can be priceless.

Caregivers prepare and share meals with their clients. Lunch or breakfast can be a time to chit-chat and plan what the rest of the day will hold. In home health care professionals actively engage seniors, encourage conversation on topics they enjoy and provide a positive upbeat outlook.

Strength and balance training is critically important in preventing falls and maintaining a good quality of life. A caregiver will assure that all activities are modified so clients can perform them safely. The goal is to stave off the frailty that affects their ability to live independently.

Flexing the brain, a different kind of strength training, can also be a powerful addition to one’s home health plan. Engaging clients in brain games, puzzles, playing cards, board games, listening to music and other activities can help avert cognitive decline. If they are interested, seniors may also learn new skills, such as a different language.

Like many of us, seniors sometimes love a good nap, and one may be necessary to stay feeling refreshed throughout the day. The caregiver will use this time for arranging appointments or light housekeeping.

Providing the right meal nutrition is an important part of maintaining you or your loved one’s health. A caregiver focuses on preparing tasty meals that are healthy, seasoned to their client’s taste, accommodate food sensitivities, allergies, and restrictions.

Before leaving for the day, the in-home caregiver will assist with brushing teeth and other personal care and help the senior into bed if needed. Some caregivers will spend the night as well if there are health or safety concerns.

Caregivers and in-home health care agencies must be adaptable to the needs of seniors. Just because assistance is needed does not mean that a person’s individuality should disappear. Reliable, customized continuity of care helps preserves quality of life and it’s what you or your loved on deserves.