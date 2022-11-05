Temple Sinai welomes you to join us in a series of events taking place from December 18th through December 23rd. Each event has food and photos. Enjoy dreidel cookie decorating, Hanukkiah characters, face painting, dreidel spinning contenst, lego contest and more at every location. Plus raffles and giveaways!

Date: December 18th

Location: University Town Center

Time: 4-6PM

Performances By: Florida Studio Theatre

Date: December 19th

Location: Selby Gardens, Lights in Bloom

Time: 5-7PM

Performances By: The Players Centre

Date: December 20th

Location: St. Armands Circle

Time: 4-6PM

Performances By: Rise Above

Date: December 22nd

Location: Waterside, Lakewood Ranch

Time: 4-6PM

Performances By: BHS Modern Band

Date: December 23rd

Location: Temple Sinai

Time: 6-8PM

Performances By: Jewish Choral