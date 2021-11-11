Rebecca Fulton, 66, loves taking walks and spending time with her nine grandchildren, but for several years she was immobilized by pain. Everyday activities like getting dressed, or getting in and out of the car, became difficult.

“I started using a cane because I felt wobbly,” she says.

For a long time, she thought the pain was because of trouble with her back. She visited several chiropractors, but never found relief. She was surprised when imaging tests suggested the problems were with her hips. That’s when she reached out to orthopedic surgeon Roland Askins, MD, to discuss hip replacement surgery at the Orthopaedic Spine and Joint Center at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

After meeting with Dr. Askins, she began a weight-loss program he suggested to help her get as healthy as possible in preparation for her surgery. She also attended a preoperative class, so she’d know what to expect both during and after surgery.

“By the time I had my first surgery in January [2020] on my left hip, I had lost about 65 pounds,” she says. “The surgery was amazing. I no longer have pain in my left hip.”

The next challenge was her right hip, which had deteriorated to where she could barely walk on it. Before that surgery, she lost another 15 pounds.

With help from her medical team and physical therapy, she was walking unassisted within a few weeks of her procedure while continuing her recovery. Today, she is grateful to be pain-free.

Comprehensive Services from Head to Toe

The Orthopaedic Spine and Joint Center at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center brings together experienced surgeons, skilled orthopedic nurses and specialty-trained physical and occupational therapists. Surgeons specialize in cervical spine, lumbar spine, total shoulder replacement, total hip replacement, total and partial knee replacement, and total ankle replacement.

The preoperative education program is key to helping patients achieve the best possible outcome from surgery. Knowing what to expect can help patients reduce their anxiety and equips them with information that is important to a smooth recovery.

To learn more about orthopaedic services, visit lakewoodranchmedicalcenter.com/ortho. For a physician referral, call 941-708-8100.

Physicians are on the medical staff of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but, with limited exceptions, are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatments provided by physicians. For language assistance, disability accommodations and the non-discrimination notice, visit our website.