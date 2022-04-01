Don’t miss out!
Join MarineMax Sarasota for our Spring Boat Showcase from April 21 – 24 at our store location and see the latest models on display and brokerage listings. Plus, for a sneak peek, come kick off the event Thursday from 4-7 pm, and enjoy complimentary food, drinks, and live music. Either way, it’s a great way to view these premium brands during this free and fun event.
FREE ADMISSION
1601 Ken Thompson Pkwy. Sarasota, FL 34236
Thursday, April 21st 4pm – 7pm
Friday – Sunday April 22nd – 24th 9am – 5pm
For more information vist https://www.marinemax.com/stores/sarasota/events/boat-show/sarasota-boat-show-2022-04-21.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.