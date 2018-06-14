Summer might be a break from hectic schedules for parents driving kids to after-school soccer practice or track meets, but getting a jump on your athlete’s sports physicals before the fall rush is something to consider.

Preparticipation physical examinations (PPEs), are an annual requirement for playing sports in middle, high school, or athletic organization participation in most states.

Health Issues Should be Addressed Before Sports Begin

According to Michael Austen, MD, medical director of the Urgent Care Walk-In Clinics of Manatee Physician Alliance. A PPE is an opportunity to diagnose undetected health issues that may put the athlete in danger if not treated prior to sports participation.

“We sometimes find issues, such as obesity, high blood pressure, or a heart murmur, for example. This can put your child at risk on the field if not addressed and monitored appropriately,” says Dr. Austen. “We do our best to evaluate your child to help keep them safe while participating in their sport.”

Sports Physical: What to Expect

PPEs are similar to a routine physical. They consist of a medical history and a physical examination in which typical vital signs, like blood pressure and heart rate are taken and vision is checked. Findings are discussed and recommendations are made.

“Vision is a perfect example of something that should be addressed prior to sports participation,” says Dr. Austen. “Athletes need to meet specific guidelines for vision. If they don’t pass their vision test, they can’t play their sport. We can evaluate them and get them to an eye doctor for corrective lenses or other care, as needed.”

For Your Sports Physical, Consider an Urgent Care Location

Michael Austen, MD

Urgent Care Walk-In Clinics are a great place to get PPEs, according to Dr. Austen. “We do a lot of sports physicals,” he says, “so we are very familiar with the guidelines and recommendations. After a busy summer break, families often run out of time to get their child an appointment for a sports physical with a pediatrician or primary physician.”

Urgent Care is a good alternative, according to Dr. Austen, because the athlete can be seen right away and, hopefully, get back to playing their sport quickly or allow parents ample time to follow up on any health issues.

Open 7 days a week with locations in Bradenton, Lakewood Ranch, and Sarasota, an appointment is not required, but one can be made at the Urgent Care Walk-In Clinics of Manatee Physician Alliance. PPEs are $25 for grades K through 12.

Urgent Care Walk-In Clinics

Book an Appointment Online: manateeurgentcare.com Just walk in to these locations:

Bradenton

4647 Manatee Avenue West

941.745.5999

Lakewood Ranch

9908 State Road 64 East

941.747.8600

Sarasota

6272 Lake Osprey Drive

941.907.2800

