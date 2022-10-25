A Great 1920's Party hosted by Sisterhood for Good!
Date: Friday, February 17, 2023
Location: Hyatt Regency Sarasota
Early bird tickets purchased before January 15, 2023 for $200
After January 15, 2023 tickets are $225!
5:00 - "Mob Boss: VIP Cocktial Hour featuring a special geust speaker, Jazz Quartet, Cigar Station, Champagne and other adult beverages, Hors d'Oeuvres. VIP Tickets only.
6:00 - Bugsy's "Jazz Club" General Cocktail Hour
7:00 - Served Dinner
8:00 - "Machine Gun Alley" Live Auction!
Buy tickets for your Speakeasy Password here.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.