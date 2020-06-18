Arietta has been forging a path in the senior living world by employing safety protocols and processes that ensure quality care for older adults. Home environments most likely can’t compete with the level of care and preparedness that Arietta can provide. Your next apartment comes with community and family.

Arietta stands by the acronym S.E.A.T.

Supplies – Arietta is fully equipped with safety supplies that most seniors wouldn’t have access to at home.

Environment – The environment at Arietta is one of love, support and quality care to ensure that seniors live the best life possible. The community is also consistently cleaned to keep residents safe and protected.

Associates – The associates at Arietta are full of empathy, love and have service-oriented hearts.

Training – Arietta is backed by a solid team that’s specifically trained to provide support to residents and treat them as family.

A few residents share their thoughts on being members of the Arietta family.

“I love the people, the staff is great…food is being delivered to my apartment…we feel very safe, that’s the biggest thing. We love the fact that they watch out for us.” – Joan L., Arietta resident

“I’m very happy to be here, especially during the time of the Covid virus. I feel safe, I feel that the community is taking care of me and all of us. The staff is a family and I feel that I came to a place that I knew nothing about and was immediately welcomed into the family.” – Mary P., Arietta resident.

Arietta is once again accepting move-ins and welcoming residents. For the safety of current residents and associates, new residents will follow testing procedures prior to joining the community. The team would love to meet you virtually and show you what the Arietta family is like.

