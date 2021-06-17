Summer marks the start of several challenging months for collecting desperately-needed blood donations across the country. Schools are no longer in session and families finally set their sights on relaxing vacations, resulting in frequent donors delaying their blood and platelet contributions. But the dire need for lifesaving blood doesn’t take a day off – and SunCoast Blood Centers has developed several convenient, painless processes for you to generously donate during the most pivotal stretch of the year.

You can give the gift of blood products anywhere via six strategically-placed, easily-accessible donor centers in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Venice, Bradenton and Port Charlotte. SunCoast Blood Centers also offers convenient donations facilitated by eight blood mobiles scattered across the region, and its daily locations can be searched within seconds by zip code, city, county and more at donor.suncoastblood.org. Blood contributions can even take place steps away from your front yard through the “At Home” Concierge Donor Program – a unique service in which a minibus drives to your home or office by appointment for a one-on-one interaction inside the vehicle.

SunCoast Blood Centers has further expedited the giving process, which typically takes about 45 minutes, by implementing QuickPass, designed to initiate your blood donation within comfort wherever you’re located. It’s an efficient web-based, self-interview program for answering required health history questions within minutes, skipping long sheets of onsite paperwork at a donor center or blood mobile. QuickPass, after the screening’s completion on the day of your desired donation, issues an emailed or printable barcode that provides SunCoast Blood Centers safe and discreet access to your answers – all while saving you time.

The rarest blood type among the four – A, B, AB and O – is what isn’t in stock when a person drastically needs a transfusion. That message has become increasingly desperate as transfusions rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, while blood donations have yet to catch up to the demand. And the need continues to grow through the crucial summer months, as more injuries occur because of outdoor activities in ideal, sunny weather.

Just 3% of age-eligible people in the U.S. donate blood yearly, but that can change – and SunCoast Blood Centers can help.

Give the gift of life and schedule an appointment today and call 1-866-97-BLOOD or visit SunCoastBlood.org.