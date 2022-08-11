Previously known as Parkinson Place, with a sole focus on people with Parkinson’s disease, the newly renamed Parkinson Place Center for All Movement Disorders has recently expanded its services. Now, those living with all movement disorders will also have access to free weekly classes, educational programs and support groups. Some common disorders include essential tremors, Parkinsonism, and restless leg syndrome.

Parkinson Place Center’s Medical Director, Dr. Ricardo Gonzalez, DDS, MD, recommended broadening the center’s focus. He emphasized that people with all movement disorders would benefit from over 75 FREE classes per month of exercise, education, sociability and support.

Researched-based classes occur Monday through Thursday. Some of our popular classes include: Rock Steady Boxing, Yoga for Movement Disorders, Pedaling for Movement Disorders, Tai Chi for Movement Disorders and Say It Loud & Clear, a speech-related class taught by a speech pathologist. A complete list of classes can be found at ParkinsonPlace.org.

The center, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this September, currently has members both domestically and internationally participate. Thanks to Zoom, the out-of-area members can take part in most of the exercise classes and programs.

Every Thursday, the center holds an Educational "Empower Hour" lunch presentation where an expert discusses disease, aging and other relevant topics. Dr. Gonzalez speaks every third Thursday.

Support groups for men and women are facilitated by Parkinson Place Center members. The center’s members include all stages of movement disorders.

“You become a family because you develop a special bond.” said Susan Belesi, Member Relations Director. “It's a great feeling to be part of a community where you can exercise, socialize and learn from educators and each other.”

Caregivers also have a dedicated support group, and they’re welcome to attend exercise classes with their loved ones.

The 9,000-square-foot center is located at 5969 Cattleridge Blvd., Suite 100, Sarasota, FL 34232. The center is unique since it hosts classes, events and programs all in the same place. Everyone is invited to drop by for a tour and to pick up a membership form.

Parkinson Place Center is partially funded by the locally based Parkinson Research Foundation. While membership is free of charge, many of the center’s members donate to the organization. Community supporters who would like to contribute to the foundation or the center can call (941) 893-4388 or visit www.ParkinsonPlace.org