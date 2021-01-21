Jen Mannering and her husband Chris have grown accustomed to highs and lows running Bounce Down Under, their inflatable party and play center for kids off Beneva Road in Sarasota.

But seven years after they opened, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, closing their business for six weeks in the spring. So the couple turned to their financial partner - Achieva Credit Union.

Achieva has been there for two key times in Bounce Down Under’s history – first, when they got their business started with an SBA loan, and then, when the pandemic shut them down during their busiest season.

The Mannerings were quick to seek out resources to help navigate the unknown, trying to keep on top of the news all the while. “I applied for everything in terms of possible financial help,” said Jen Mannering. “Thankfully, I was in touch with Achieva Credit Union early on and their customer service was incredible."

An Achieva employee walked her through the Paycheck Protection Program application, and Mannering still remembers her appreciation in that moment. “He just brought me to tears,” she recalled. “He was just so supportive and reassuring."

It took some time, but the Mannerings got funding in the first round of the PPP, which Mannering attributed, at least in part, to the responsiveness and help of the Achieva team. The funding helped them keep all of their employees at full pay through their closure.

Now, Jen Mannering is optimistic. Bounce Down Under reopened in early June, and the Mannerings are working on special promotions to attract customers while educating them on the safety procedures the facility has put in place. “The kids had been bouncing off the walls all summer,” she said, “so the people coming in are very cooperative and grateful.”

