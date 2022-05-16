Event Date: June 6 – 25, 2022

Event Location: Holley Hall & Sarasota Opera House

Event Description: Join us June 6 - 25, 2022 for the Sarasota Music Festival, your summer destination for awakened senses and an artistically energized spirit. Enjoy 13 live concerts by dynamic small ensembles and lush chamber orchestras, with programs ranging from the Baroque to the 21st century. We’re celebrating the return of the Festival’s talented fellows and esteemed faculty, including 12 new performing artists who join the Sarasota Music Festival community for the first time.

Every June, the Sarasota Music Festival turns our vibrant city into the epicenter of the chamber music world. Internationally-renowned classical musicians and the next generation of virtuosos come together at Holley Hall and the Sarasota Opera House for one of the nation’s premier performance and teaching festivals. This magical combination of youthful promise and acclaimed talent is a recipe for breathtaking concert experiences.

Tickets for concerts on Thursdays through Sundays are available through the Sarasota Orchestra Box Office and website. For behind-the-scenes access to masterclasses and more, pick up a Festival Pass by visiting or calling the Box Office. More information and a detailed schedule are available at sarasotamusicfestival.org.

Ticket Price: $11 - $65

Contact information:

Sarasota Orchestra Box Office

941.953.3434

709 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL 34236

sarasotamusicfestival.org

https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/