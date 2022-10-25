The Sarasota Cuban Ballet School presents The Nutcracker
December 3, 2022 7:00 pm
Sarasota Opera House
61 N Pineapple Avenue
Sarasota FL 34236
Be transported to Clara’s enchanted dream world in The Nutcracker by the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School. The holiday favorite features the beloved classic choreography and the beauty of Tchaikovsky’s score, with scenery and costumes conceived exclusively for the school by legendary theater designer Steve Rubin. Don’t miss this magical evening!
Tickets $30 & $50
Purchase your tickets here.
