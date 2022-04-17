2nd Annual Downtown Sarasota Spring Craft Fair
Event Date: May 7 & 8, 2022 from 10 - 5PM Daily
Event Location: 1 Central Avenue, Sarsaota - right in the heart of Downtown.
Event Description: A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more - all handmade in America - will be on display, ranging from $15 to $3,000. An expansive Green market with plants, orchids, exotic flora, handmade soaps, gourmet spices and freshly popped kettle corn further compliments the weekend, blending nature with nurture.
Free admission for all!
Contact Information: ArtFestival.com
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.