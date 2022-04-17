Event Date: May 7 & 8, 2022 from 10 - 5PM Daily



Event Location: 1 Central Avenue, Sarsaota - right in the heart of Downtown.

Event Description: A variety of jewelry, pottery, ceramics, photography, painting, clothing and much more - all handmade in America - will be on display, ranging from $15 to $3,000. An expansive Green market with plants, orchids, exotic flora, handmade soaps, gourmet spices and freshly popped kettle corn further compliments the weekend, blending nature with nurture.

Free admission for all!

Contact Information: ArtFestival.com