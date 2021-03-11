Miami and New York - based developer PMG is excited to announce its luxury condominium project Sage Longboat Key Residences has surpassed 50% sold. With demolition commencing last week, the development is slated to begin vertical construction in the spring of 2021 and anticipates competition in late 2022. Premier Sotheby’s International is the exclusive sales team.

“We’re ecstatic with pre-construction sales velocity and thrilled to watch the project come to life,” said Dan Kaplan, Managing Partner of PMG, who is co-developing the project with Floridays Development. “Sage Longboat Key Residences offers a boutique, wellness-focused luxury living experience in a unique coastal oasis, and we are looking forward to continued success as we advance construction.”

Sage Longboat Key Residences boasts 16 elegantly appointed beachfront residences on the sands of Longboat Key, Florida with prices beginning in the mid - $ 4 millions and square footage starting at 4,000. Three of the four penthouse units with private rooftops are among the first nine sales. Each fully finished residence will offer an indoor-outdoor living atmosphere and be designed with 11-foot ceilings, eight-foot entry doors, floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive private terraces. Interiors are curated with the finest finishes, from exquisite marble and wood flooring to custom Italian cabinetry.

Ideally situated in the tranquil island of Longboat Key out side Sarasota, Sage Longboat Key Residences offers residents an extraordinary health - conscious lifestyle with direct views of the Gulf of Mexico and the Sarasota Bay. Designed with a focus on wellness, the four - level project will offer an array of resort - l ike amenities and services including a large modern gym and yoga studio, elite concierge service, lap pool and spa and beach service. Longboat Key is a sophisticated, growing area off the West Coast of Florida, minutes away from the affluent St. Armand’s C ircle shopping district.

For more information, please visit www.SageLBK.com or contact Premier Sotheby’s International Realty at (941) 919 - 3903.