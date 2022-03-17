Event Date: April 15 - 17, 2022

Event Description: RoSFest is one of North America’s longest-running and most renowned art-rock music festivals. During its 16-year tenure, RoSFest featured 166 bands from around the world. Returning after 2 long years without live music, we couldn’t be happier to head into 2022 with a new Board of Directors, a fresh vision, and most importantly, three days of groundbreaking, mind-melting live shows to remind us why RoSFest rocks!

Event Location: Sarasota Opera House, located at 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota, FL 34236.

Ticket Price: Single day Tickets $75 – 100 + $2 service charge OR 3-Day Tickets $250 + $2 service charge

Other Ticket Packages: BLUE DIAMOND, $1000 (limited Blue Diamond select premium seats are available for $1000 for the three-day pass), PLATINUM, $550 (limited Platinum select premium seats are available for $550.00 for the three-day pass), GOLD, $350 (limited gold select member premium seats are available for $350.00 for the three-day pass.)

Purchase your tickets at https://rosfest.org/tickets/.

Schedule:

Friday Night, Show starts at 8:30 PM - Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew Remain in Light

Saturday, Show starts at 11 AM - Lobate Scarp, Ten Jinn, Robert Berry’s 3.2, Jon Anderson with The Paul Green Rock Academy

Sunday, Show starts at 11 AM - Head With Wing, The Tea Club, Pattern-Seeking Animals, Dave KerZner All Star Prog Band

For more information, please visit https://rosfest.org/.