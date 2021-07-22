R-22 is a refrigerant also known as Freon™, which is its brand name with the Dupont/ Chemours Company. For your air-conditioner, refrigerant serves as a cooling agent that absorbs heat from its environment and provides cool air when passed through the compressor and evaporator. As you can imagine, it’s an important component for your cooling system. Without it, your cooling system simply can’t do its job.

Sounds cool, but R-22 has a problem…

First used in air conditioning in the 1950s, R-22 became the most common refrigerant for air conditioning systems everywhere. However, it was discovered that it is an ozonedepleting substance, prompting an R-22 phaseout for all new appliances and home systems. Just last year, the Environmental Protection Agency banned the refrigerant from being made in the United States or imported because of its harmful environmental impact. As a result, manufacturers of A/C equipment redesigned their systems to accommodate R410A, an ozone-safe refrigerant.

Should you be concerned?

If your A/C system was installed before 2010, there’s a high probability it uses R-22, or Freon, refrigerant. If you have an R-22 unit, you will have some choices to make. The ban doesn’t require you to replace your system, so your current, existing equipment is still permitted to receive the phased-out refrigerant as long as there is an available supply of recycled R-22. However, as Freon becomes scarcer, the price will skyrocket. So, beyond the environmental damage your R-22 unit causes, the ongoing costs you’ll incur to keep your old system running will continue to rise.

If your cooling system uses R-22, you have three options:

Continue having your existing system serviced and recharged with Freon when needed, for as long as it’s available. Retrofit your system to run on a Freon alternative. Replace your A/C with a new, environmentally friendly cooling system.

With option 1 you will notice your service will get increasingly expensive over time. Plus, the Freon supply will eventually run out, leaving you without the necessary cooling component for your home. Option 2 requires an experienced professional who specializes in this exact service, creating an expensive fix for equipment that may be nearing the end of its lifecycle anyway. In this situation, Badger Bob’s recommends option 3, and we can help make the process of replacement easy and affordable with our New A/C Guarantee.