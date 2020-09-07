Homes for a rainy day – Curl up with a book or Netflix binge in these inviting spaces

Today’s luxury home comes in many aesthetics – modern, Meditteranean, industrial. You name it, and someone has found a way to design it to perfection. One prominent style on Florida’s Gulf Coast has leaned toward a type of relaxed glamour. Architecture that maximizes light and space, integrates natural textures, and invites cozy moments of privacy or an intimate gathering. Michael Saunders & Company proudly presents four homes that do just that. Whether you’re curling up with wine and a good book, or settling in to watch your family’s favorite Netflix show, these impeccable residences perfectly blend high-end and high-comfort.

Lakefront escape

4 beds | 5 baths | 7,303 square feet

Experience true tranquility with this 2020-updated Arthur Rutenberg model, poised on over 3 acres of serene Floridian woodland. Meditative living spaces with exposed wooden beams that straddle soaring ceilings, custom wood built-ins, and stone fireplaces and accent walls make the estate as comfortable as it is grand, emitting the feeling of a mountainside cabin. 10862 Leafwing Drive

Sublime privacy in the heart of it all

4 beds | 3 baths | 3,407 square feet

This lovely waterfront property on Hudson Bayou boasts a deepwater dock and premier location moments away from the heart of downtown and West of Trail culture, granting a sense of both community and privacy. Brazilian Tigerwood floors glisten from natural light and tropical greenery soothes the spirit whether lounging outside or inside the home. 1575 Bay Point Drive

Sea. Sky. Balance. Harmony.

5 beds | 5 baths | 9,286 square feet

This expansive estate includes a guest house and reflects Asian Zen design and luxurious details within a natural setting on over two acres where the Manatee River meets Tampa Bay. The current owner contracted a New York architect and interior designer to create a minimalist-inspired space furnished with organic materials and filled with natural light. 2415 Landings Circle

Gulf-front getaway

4 beds | 5 baths | 4,268 square feet

A canopy tree-lined street escorts you to the tropically landscaped gardens of this private Gulf-front compound walking distance from South Siesta Key Village. Enjoy the serene sound of rolling waves, a commanding sunset view, and the highly sought-after Old-Florida ease and glamour this home provides. A majestic courtyard with guest house and saltwater lap pool adds to its relaxing ambiance. 7340 Point of Rocks Road