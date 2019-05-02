It sounds way too morbid, doesn’t it? The reality is, we don’t know when we will die, but it’s for sure that none of us get out alive!

Yes, I know...... we don’t want to think it will happen to us. And if you’ve been avoiding the tough questions, you are not alone: a recent survey found 41% of baby boomers do not even have a will.

For your surviving family already dealing with grief it is terribly important to have a well thought out plan. A process that will allow the time to mediate and address your wishes as well as the concerns and wishes of your family members will help to avoid emotional and financial turmoil when the time comes.

Difficult things happen to real people. We don’t plan to fail; we fail to plan. You may be the person or couple that has all your ducks in a row. Or maybe you think you do, but you truly don’t know what you don’t know.

Remember that the structure and dynamics of every family is different. We need to be willing to have the difficult conversation. Mediation will begin to unearth the issues that may need to be addressed. Suffice it to say, a conversation about these issues could be a starting point.

What issues need to be resolved, you ask? Here is a short list of some of the things that can come up in the mediation process. Many times, they intertwine and overlap, leaving you feeling overwhelmed. Mediation helps you prioritize and make decisions and plans accordingly on complicated issues such as

How inheritance is handled with children and step children involved

What happens to a surviving pet?

Should you consider marriage with a long-time partner?

How do you provide care for a child with special needs?

Who is responsible for your bills?

What happens if you are unable to make health decisions for yourself?

Mediation is a great starting point, simply by discussing what the possible concerns are. At Zollinger Mediation, we take you where you are and help you create a path to where you want to go.

DID YOU KNOW:

41% of baby boomers do not have a will

Only 36% of Americans with minor children have an end-of-life plan in place.

Source: caring.com, rocketlawyer.com

