Based on my personal experiences, I know health or lack of it can have a big impact on finances.

I was 25 years old and working for a large company when I was diagnosed with bone cancer. I was fortunate that I had wonderful health insurance coverage. However, I was in the hospital for one month and out of work for six. I would not receive full pay while I was out of work. What was I supposed to do?

Responsibilities continued regardless of my health situation. I had rent to pay, my car payment, insurance, food., etc.

Being a young healthy, active person, there was no reason for me to have huge savings. I never expected or imagined that I might be out of work for an extended period. I worked out regularly, enjoyed racquetball, water-skiing, snow skiing and was in excellent health (or so I thought).

In fact, I had just paid to go on a ski trip to Colorado when the biopsy came back. My doctor said, “One hole in a bone can weaken it 40% and you have 5 holes in your tibia. Not only are you not going skiing this year, but you need surgery to see if we can resect your bone or if we have to amputate. You will never do anything physical again, except swim.”

Ye gads!!! You can only imagine the thoughts that ran through my head. I had to be out of work without pay. In five years with the company, I had never missed a day. What was I to do? Was I going to die? I had no slush fund and I had no financial support from family.

No one ever expects to find themselves in this kind of situation. But this is just one example of what can and did happen. Any number of unexpected events can throw your life into a tail-spin of troubles, but they don’t have to.

My life has been a series of lessoned learned. I learned how to get out of a mess and how to avoid a mess. And the truth is, if I had known then what I know now, things would have been different.

That is the heart of why I started the Financial Wellness Center, out of my desire to see people better equipped and better prepared for the loops and blows that life is bound to throw.

I truly believe if we take time and have resources we can plan for the best outcome, even in the worst situations. Whether that is a loss, divorce, illness or accident, or even something good, like a marriage or baby: we will help you create a plan that covers both the unexpected and the expected.

We have purposed to create an environment free from intimidation, where you can truly ask ANY question. There is nothing cookie cutter about your finances. Every situation is unique. It is our goal to educate, connect and share resources to help you better prepare for anything the future brings.

Freya Robbins, Founder Financial Wellness Center 3580 S. Tuttle, Sarasota

941-957-9300