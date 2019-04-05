Dear Freya,

We both know it’s over. We’ve just been dreading what comes next. We know there are a lot of details that need to be worked out, but we just want it to be over with. A friend told me that you might be able to help us without a long, drawn out court process. Can you help me understand if mediation would be an option for us? - Jenny

Dear Jenny,

Thank you for your inquiry. As a CDFA™, Certified Divorce Financial Analyst, I specialize in helping people see clearly both for the present and for the future. I understand that when we get to the end of a relationship, we just want it over. However, it is important to consider how what you agree upon now will affect you and your family years down the line.

I am also a Florida Supreme Court Certified Family Mediator. For the past 15 years, I have guided divorcing couples through the process and all of the financial and emotional issues that can result. Drawing from my own life experiences in marriage, parenting, divorce and step-parenting, I find it easy to empathize with my clients. Our goal is to create a settlement that fully addresses the divorcing couple’s long-term financial and strategic needs.

Divorce affects the entire family. We help the couple move through the process with the least disruption to the family as possible. My role includes providing you and your spouse with expert financial guidance during and after divorce, enhancing communication with your spouse and other professionals and, most importantly, creating amicable solutions. We help divorcing couples understand the reality of their situation and reach beyond an emotional reaction to what’s truly in everyone’s rational best interest, with the result being a better, more peaceful resolution.

I like to use the acronym P.E.A.C.E.

P is for Parenting. If you have a minor child, you will need to take a parenting class and complete a Parenting Plan.

E is for Equitable Distribution. I will help you and your spouse determine a fair and equitable distribution of your assets and liabilities.

A is for Alimony. Your case may or may not be an alimony case, that is something couples often ask about.

C is for Child Support. The State of Florida cares about minor children and I am also interested in helping you both provide emotionally and finan-cially for your child.

E is for everything else, which can cover a wide range of issues, from

refinancing a home, to credit card or other debt, making sure liabilities and deeds are changed as appropriate, as well as how to operate emotionally and financially while in the divorce pro-cess. Health insurance, life insurance, wills, etc., are often discussed.

We start with a complimentary call with you for 15 minutes. I’ll also have a call with your spouse. Then, if we are all comfortable, we will proceed with an initial consultation in my office where we will begin to discuss the specifics.

Mediation is typically the least expensive and most rewarding alternative to a litigated divorce. Couples always have the opportunity to have an attorney assist them in the mediation process if they prefer. I hope to have the opportunity to help you and your family.

- Freya

