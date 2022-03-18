Event Date: April 8, 2022

Event Description: After a two-year hiatus, we’ve got our groove back! The Humane Society of Sarasota County returns to Art Ovation Hotel on Friday, April 8, 2022, for our sizzling-hot signature luncheon, Paws on the Catwalk. Only this year, it’s not a fashion show or an art walk. We’ve got rhythm in our soul and a swing in our step, so we’re calling it “Paws on the Dance Floor.” You can expect a high-energy dance party vibe with music and performances spanning the decades and genres. We’ll have all the elements you expect from Paws: animal-themed shopping, exclusive HSSC swag for purchase, sumptuous cocktails, a tasty lunch with a decadent dessert, a fabulous live auction, and—of course—lots of adorable cats and dogs. Maybe you’ll even take home a new dance “pawtner!” We also have some fresh twists we think you’ll dig, like a viral dance challenge featuring our certified Hot Guys. Instead of the traditional all-white dress code, go platinum with your attire and dress like your favorite musical era or genre. Doors open at 10:30am

Event Location: Art Ovation Hotel

Ticket Price: Tickets are $200 each, and sponsorship opportunities start at just $750

Additional Information: If you’re not a party animal, don’t worry: no singing or dancing required. But don’t be surprised if you find your head bopping, your paws tapping, and your tail wagging. Especially when you hear that all proceeds go directly to the 2,700 animals HSSC will care for this year. Paws on the Dance Floor is presented by our fabulous Best in Show Sponsor, Bayside Pet Resort.

For details or to purchase, please contact Autumn Steiner at [email protected] or 941.955.4131 x121 or visit HTTP://PAWS2022.GIVESMART.COM