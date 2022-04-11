Patriotic Pops and Fireworks with The Venice Symphony



May 28 at 7:30 pm at CoolToday Park, Venice. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

Troy Quinn and The Venice Symphony return for the third annual Patriotic Pops concert with guest vocalists, the renowned a cappella group, Rockapella at CoolToday Park, the spring training home of the Atlanta Braves. Quinn will lead the orchestra in a concert that will include classic music from the great American songbook, films and an Armed Forced Medley. Vocal group Rockapella achieved national fame on PBS’s Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego? and will accompany the orchestra on several contemporary and popular tunes.

Tickets are on on sale at CoolToday Park and Ticketmaster.com and start at $15. $10 student tickets are available and must be purchased through the CoolToday Park Box Office, 18800 S. West Villages Parkway in Venice or call 941-413-5000





