Soaring 249 feet high on the corner of Boulevard of the Arts and North Tamiami Trail, the architectural masterpiece of One Park Sarasota will soon reshape the Downtown Sarasota skyline. As a joint venture between national developer Property Markets Group and Sarasota-based JEBCO Ventures, this 18-story condominium tower will feature 149 bespoke residences. Priced from $1.8 million, One Park will provide an unmatched level of lavish amenities, including a resort-style, infinity-edge pool, spa deck, lounge areas, state-of-the-art fitness studio, and a Wellness Spa with a Himalayan salt cave room. The tower will be centrally located adjacent to the new 53-acre Bay Park, creating a whole new mixture of natural bayfront amenities for One Park residents to enjoy.

One Park’s striking modern architecture will be designed by Sarasota-based Hoyt Architects, a firm renowned for its innovative and experiential approach to design. Soaring architecture and clean lines create an unmistakable profile in the downtown skyline that will truly set it apart from the rest. Expansive glass-railed outdoor terraces ensure every resident enjoys panoramic vistas of Sarasota Bay and the Downtown Sarasota skyline.

The rare beauty of One Park continues inside each residence, where 12-foot floor-to-ceiling windows perfectly frame the panoramic views. Bathed in natural light, these contemporary designed 2-, 3-, and 4- bedroom residences offer impeccable finishes and artisanal craftsmanship. Custom countertops, sleek Italian cabinetry, and Subzero® and Wolf® appliance packages create magazine-worthy kitchens. In the Owner’s Suites, a Midnight Bar and fully built-out closets create a tranquil sanctuary. Spa-like bath retreats soothe and refresh, with a free-standing soaking tub and Waterworks® fixtures. Early homebuyers can also personalize their home to suit their lifestyle, with a choice of porcelain slab, wood, or marble floors. PMG smart home technology ensures ease at the touch of a button through integrated audio, video, and lighting systems.

Due to its impressive contemporary design and the high demand for the walkable Sarasota lifestyle, One Park has already received tremendous interest from both prospective buyers and the brokerage community. Sales of this once-in-a-lifetime address are now underway through Coldwell Banker Realty in Downtown Sarasota, the exclusive sales team for One Park. To learn more about One Park, visit OneParkSarasota.com or call 941-232-7035 to speak with a Sales Executive.