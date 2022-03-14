Soaring 249 feet high, One Park continues to receive tremendous interest from those seeking a luxurious Florida lifestyle in the heart of Sarasota. This 18-story luxury condominium developed by Property Markets Group and JEBCO Ventures will soon become the area’s most prolific icon of bayside living. Lavish amenities, state-of-the-art smart building technology, and top-tier finishes create a serene and relaxed living experience. One Park is centrally located within Quay Sarasota and nestled along the 53-acre Bay Park, both undergoing transformations to provide a walkable lifestyle focused on restaurants, shops, and cultural entertainment.

Hoyt Architects’ soaring architecture plan for One Park ensures an unmistakable downtown profile while an entire floor of innovative amenities makes ownership a remarkable experience. Planned amenities include an infinity-edge pool, a spa deck, lounge areas, a Fitness Center, fully staffed Executive Office Suites, a Wellness Spa with a Himalayan salt cave room, and direct boating access via the nearby Sarasota Bay Harbour. One Park’s private amenities will be accompanied by on-site property management and dedicated concierge staff that provide valet parking, package delivery, and dog walking services.

One Park’s luxurious design extends to the 149 spacious residences, with fully finished two- and three-bedroom floorplans designed to the highest standards of quality craftsmanship. Ranging from 2,488 to 4,288 square feet, each grand layout is bathed in natural light from 12’ floor-to-ceiling windows and features expansive glass-railed terraces that overlook unobstructed views of Sarasota Bay and the Downtown Sarasota skyline. Designer-coordinated kitchens feature Italkraft® cabinetry, custom countertops, and premium Subzero® and Wolf® appliance packages. PMG smart home technology will also offer seamless personalization of audio, video, and lighting systems at the touch of a button.

Crowning One Park, six lavish penthouses establish a new standard of luxury living. A grand entrance welcomes residents to a bespoke two-story floorplan, surrounded by the most stunning views in all of Sarasota. Best of all, each penthouse includes a private rooftop with a summer kitchen and plunge pool overlooking the city skyline and Sarasota Bay.

Having achieved over $150 million in sales within 30 days, early sales have proven the demand is high for this exceptional residential offering. Priced from $1.95 million, sales are now underway through Coldwell Banker Realty in Downtown Sarasota. To learn more, visit OneParkSarasota.com or call 941-232-7035 to schedule an appointment at the Sales Gallery.