The Sarasota Police Foundation is honored to announce a significant donation from Ms. Martie Moss and Mr. Paul Rubin, both residents of Sarasota. Together they gifted $100,000 to the Sarasota Police Foundation in support of the Sarasota Police Department and law enforcement. A donation ceremony was held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Sarasota Police Department Headquarters. As part of their generous donation, there will be an annual Moss/ Rubin Officer of the Year award to recognize outstanding officer service to the community. Additionally funds will be used to develop and support officer wellness and safety initiatives throughout the department. Officer wellness and safety is vital to the well-being of the Sarasota Police Department, the officers, their families, and the critical role they serve the community. The goal of the Foundation is to support “mind, body and spirit” and supports a range of programs including mental wellness, health and nutrition, family wellness, peer support groups, family support groups, suicide prevention, physical fitness, post-traumatic stress disorder, as well as equipment and training to promote safe, effective policing.

During the ceremony, Mr. Rubin, an acclaimed economist, cited the need for strong law enforcement to protect local investment and businesses in the community. He linked effective law enforcement as an essential element of a strong economy, as well as necessary for a high quality of life for the City’s residents. “Knowing that people like you support us and want to help us do a good job within our community is appreciated more than I can even express,” said Chief DiPino. “The Rubin/Moss donation is very significant,” noted Jeff Birnbach, president of the Sarasota Police Foundation. “This will help us deliver on our mission to support officer health, safety and wellness initiatives as well as advanced training, to better serve the residents and business in our community.”

You can learn more about the Sarasota Police Foundation, a 501C3 non-profit organization, including how you can help and donate by visiting www.sarasotapolicefoundation.org or follow on Instagram at SRQPoliceFdtn or Twitter at @SRQPoliceFdtn.