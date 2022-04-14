In January of 2022, just after their 10th birthday, the local real estate firm known as DWELL Real Estate has officially affiliated with New York-based Corcoran Group. The firm is now known as Corcoran Dwellings.



Corcoran Dwellings is an award-winning, full-service residential real estate company servicing Sarasota, Manatee, Pinellas and Hillsborough counties with offices in both downtown Sarasota and downtown St. Petersburg.

Established in 2011, the firm was founded in Sarasota by Marc Rasmussen, a veteran Realtor who had a goal of building a boutique experience for buyers and sellers alike. In 2016, Marc decided to open a second office in downtown St. Petersburg. Three years later, Marc then joined forces with top-producing St. Petersburg agent Liane Jamason. Together, they've crafted an environment based on prioritizing each client’s needs and providing top-notch customer service through superior market knowledge, thorough client communication, and ethical client advocacy.

Enter Corcoran.

Since its inception in 1973, the name Corcoran has long been synonymous with luxury real estate. Founded by Barbara Corcoran the brokerage firm originally served New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida. In 2021, it was the No. 1 brokerage in New York City, outselling its nearest competition by $2 billion.

The Corcoran brand has put people at the center of the transaction, instead of the property. They’ve always believed that human capital is their greatest investment and based their business model on prioritizing relationships over transactions.

In 2021, Corcoran approached Marc and Liane about becoming an affiliate. Honored by the opportunity, they needed to be confident that their values were aligned and that the change would better serve their clients and agents.

The Corcoran opportunity came at the perfect time. The real estate industry has always been competitive but now it is hyper-competitive. With the addition of many competitors and industry disruptors financed by big Wall Street firms, Marc and Liane knew that providing top-notch service to their clients moving forward was going to become increasingly difficult for an independent brokerage.

For many reasons, Marc and Liane ultimately decided to align with Corcoran, who is owned by industry juggernaut Realogy. Marc said, “In the end, we were impressed by Corcoran’s leadership skills, their vision, branding, values, Realtor tools, and most importantly the affiliation better equips us to serve our clients better. Which, in the end, is what matters most.”

Liane Jamason

Broker/Owner of Corcoran Dwellings

100 Beach Drive NE #101

St. Petersburg, FL 33701

727.888.HOME

[email protected]

Marc Rasmussen

Broker/Owner of Corcoran Dwellings

1947 Ringling Blvd

Sarasota, FL 34236

941.200.HOME

[email protected]

CorcoranDwellings.com

DwellingsCareers.com



©2022 Corcoran Group LLC. All rights reserved. Corcoran® and the Corcoran Logo are registered service marks owned by Corcoran Group LLC. Corcoran Group LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each franchise is independently owned and operated.