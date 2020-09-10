Don’t delay seeking critical care.

Individuals experiencing chest pain, numbness, difficulty breathing or mental confusion should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency department. The emergency department at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center is staffed 24/7 and is prepared to care for individuals experiencing serious injuries or medical symptoms. Patients presenting to the emergency department at LWRMC are screened and wait or are seen in separate areas, based on symptoms, and staff follow all recommended safety measures of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). Those with a fever, cough or difficulty breathing, or individuals who have had close contact with someone who has had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, should seek medical attention by calling their healthcare provider’s office or going to an Urgent Care Center.

The hospital is fully operational.

As we continue to face the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s still essential for individuals to address their pressing health issues. LWRMC is fully open and is monitoring both inpatients and outpatients, as recommended by the CDC, for symptoms of COVID-19. Isolation protocols are in place as needed. Most community health education programs have been canceled, postponed or are offered in virtual settings.

Telehealth Is the New House Call

For your convenience and safety, LWRMC medical providers are offering virtual visits via telehealth technology to address many nonemergency health concerns. Virtual visits allow you to speak with a healthcare provider using a phone, tablet or computer from the comfort of your own home. Call 941-708- 8100 to find a provider who offers telehealth.

Scheduled Surgical Procedures

The hospital’s surgery teams are working with physician offices to accommodate the scheduling of surgeries and procedures that were postponed due to COVID-19 or that may have recently become a health priority. Visitation to the hospital is currently restricted. The hospital asks that patients and loved ones follow all current visitation policies.

When you or a loved one needs reliable healthcare, know that LWRMC is safe, trusted and ready to deliver a superior healthcare experience visit lwrmc.com/health-alert for full details on the hospital’s COVID-19 safety measures.