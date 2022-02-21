Donors of Distinction Presents A Night in Paris Gala on March 4, 2022 to Raise Funds for Local Charities Throughout Sarasota and Manatee Counties
Event Date: March 4, 2022
Event Description: Guests will experience an incredible Parisian cabaret complete with show girls and French flair, open bar with signature cocktails, luscious complimentary cuisine, and luxury entertainment. There are a limited number of VIP Box seats and sponsorship packages available that include personalized “Show Girl” cocktail service, bubbles, media promotions, and more. Buy your tickets before 2/18 to be entered to win a free 5-night stay at the Mayan Palace in Mexico for 2 adults and 2 children 12 and under. There will be a silent auction with incredible experiences and trips to bid on.
Event Location: 8250 15th Street East, Sarasota, FL 34243
Ticket Price: Prices start at $150, https://www.donorsofdistinction.org/gala
For more information, contact [email protected].
