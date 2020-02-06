The “Right Place” is Laurel Oak Country Club, and if you have never paid them a visit, now is definitely the time to do so. Fresh off of a year of renovations, and being voted Best Private Club in 2019, Laurel Oak has just been voted Best Private Club in 2020, along with Best Tennis Facility in Sarasota.

Recognizing the need for a strategic plan and strategic growth, Laurel Oak continues to focus forward on the needs of their current members and prospective members. Renovations initiated in 2018, were done so with this key concept in mind. The Interior Ladies Lounge renovations are now complete and 6 New Pickle Ball courts have been installed. Focus has now been directed to dining expansions in the Members’ Grille Lounge, construction of a new Outdoor Dining area, a complete overhaul of the Mens Locker Room, and the next round of bunker renovations are set for this summer. It goes without saying that Laurel Oak has rung in the 2020 New Year in a very big way.

Membership continues to be on the rise. In part, due to all the improvements to the facilities and services offered by the club, but even more so, due to the unique culture of the club. This is a Private Country Club, but the reaction that designation typically invokes is far from reality at Laurel Oak. This place is comfortable, and alive, with members and staff that are friendly and inviting. To throw the cliché out there, it feels like family. This is what sets Laurel Oak apart from other Country Clubs in the area.

The team continues to develop new, family-friendly events with the intent of attracting all members - no matter the age! Sure, they host dinner 4-5 nights a week, themed events, live entertainment every Friday night and bistro dining on Saturdays. What’s different about Laurel Oak is the commitment to the experience...they go all out to guarantee you leave the Club and think “Wow!”.

Here are a few more reasons why it’s different at Laurel Oak - Vegas Nights, Bourbon & Smoke Cookout, 50’s Sock Hop Throwback, Oyster Roasts, Wine Fest, just to name a few. Recent studies have revealed that lifestyle programming is now the most important factor in joining a private club. Laurel Oak has you covered there, and they continue to outshine and out perform expectations. Every other week there’s something new. Members enjoy themed trolley tours around Sarasota, Peace River Air Boating adventures, Le Barge private sunset cruises, kayaking through the mangroves, Theatre Shows at Van Wezel, Asolo and The Players and even a Celine Dion concert private suite. Laurel Oak goes above and beyond to ensure their members are always on a new adventure!

Well, if that’s not enough to peak your interest, here’s a little more. Laurel Oak is the site of the only U.S. Kids Golf Academy in Florida and one of only 4 sites in the country. Director of Instruction & Academy Director, Jon Bullas, was recently recognized as a top 50 instructor in the U.S. With 36-holes of beautiful championship golf, 12 of

the best Har-tru tennis courts in Sarasota, award winning Tennis and Golf Professionals like Jon Bullas and Director of Tennis, Ty Braswell, being recognized as a USPTA District Pro of the Year, and a social calendar that never ends, Laurel Oak Country Club is the place where you belong!

TO FIND OUT MORE & experience the Laurel Oak way of life, contact Michelle Brault at [email protected]

941.378.3608 l laureloak.com l 2700 Gary Player Dr. l Sarasota, FL 34240