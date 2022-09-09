NAMI Walks Your Way

October 8, 2022 – 8:00am-12:00pm

Payne Park, Downtown Sarasota

NAMI Walks Your Way helps raise awareness for mental health and wellness, and raises funds for NAMI's education and support programs in Sarasota and Manatee Counties – all free for participants.

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Sarasota and Manatee Counties is an affiliate of NAMI, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals, families, and caregivers on their journey to mental wellness.

The 2022 NAMI Walks event will feature entertainment, food trucks, prizes, custom t-shirts, and more!

NAMI “Walks Your Way” means having fun while making a difference. Walk, jog, skate, dance, hula hoop – it’s up to you! Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome at our event.

Join and/or create a team or register as an individual. Registration is free.

For more information please visit http://namiwalks.org/sarasotamanatee or email [email protected] or call 941-444-3428.