Brista Homes, a premier custom home builder and luxury remodeler, has officially launched Brista Realty, a boutique real estate brokerage specializing in Longboat Key, Sarasota and the surrounding areas. As a husband and wife team with over 30 years of shared experience, Mark and Gina Ursini have worked as a collective force on numerous projects, from investment properties to luxury custom homes. Taking advantage of their cumulative knowledge, they will operate Brista Homes and Brista Realty as a full-service company to meet all of your real estate needs and deliver exceptional service at every step.

Most recently, Mark and Gina have worked together to design a number of spec homes with highly appointed amenities, reflecting today’s most popular trends and finishes. You can find some of their past, current and upcoming projects in Country Club Shores, including custom homes on Yawl Lane, Yardarm Lane, Cutter Lane and Golf Links Lane.

ABOUT BRISTA HOMES

Led by Mark Ursini, Brista Homes is a development and construction company specializing in custombuilt homes and luxury remodels throughout Longboat Key, Sarasota and its barrier islands. Through many years of experience, Brista Homes provides clients with expert knowledge and unwavering craftsmanship to build and renovate high-quality and exceptional homes and condos.

The Brista Homes team takes pride in fulfilling their clients’ needs and exceeding their expectations. With unlimited creative flexibility, clients can tailor their home designs according to their specific preferences and lifestyle. As a family-run company, Brista Homes understands the true value of creating a home where lasting memories will be made and shared.

To learn more about Brista Homes, visit WWW.BRISTAHOMES.COM.

ABOUT BRISTA REALTY

Led by Gina Ursini, Brista Realty offers boutique real estate services with unparalleled expertise. With agents covering Longboat Key, Sarasota, and Lakewood Ranch, Brista Realty provides local and in-depth knowledge of some of Florida’s most sought-after coastal communities. Their mission is to share their passion for the community with others, helping people discover their next home or receive the most value for their current home.

Working alongside Brista Homes enables Brista Realty to understand the value of luxury renovations and new construction. In addition, the Brista Realty team offers their expertise in home staging and design, guiding clients through important selections for their homes. This fullservice and personalized experience set Brista Realty apart from the rest.

To learn more about Brista Realty, visit WWW.BRISTAREALTY.COM.