Stating the obvious…summer is officially here. Sunny, warm days turn quickly to muggy, rain-drenched evenings making a pool a great place to cool off and a lanai a great place to take solace from the storm.

The design and execution of your pool and lanai are even more important to the overall livability of your home – especially during our unique Florida “seasons”.

Pools need to be functional for that summer cool-off – but also beautiful. While many spend the summer months non-stop in the pool, the cooler, winter-months make pools more of an interesting water feature. Therefore, using statement fountains, walls of glass tile and interesting mosaic murals make a pool fascinating.

Lanais need to be useful for gatherings or relaxing – but also striking. Outdoor dining and entertaining spaces are an extension of great rooms and kitchens. Marrying the interior décor to the exterior design creates a seamless space and extends the home’s functionality. For an outdoor fireplace, using stacked stone creates a focal point. For your lanai floor, consider a beautiful travertine as a thoughtful statement. And for design interest, add a mosaic tile inset as a special pizzazz.

Go ahead, make a splash in your pool, and cook up a unique style on your lanai. You’ll be grateful for it every summer, from now and into the future.