What is Lymphedema?

The lymphatic system protects the body against harmful bacteria and transports fluid from body tissues into the vascular system. Lymph vessels are thin walled to absorb fluid, bacteria, and protein for transport to the lymph nodes which eliminate waste and bacteria. Together, lymph vessels and nodes help maintain a healthy fluid balance.

Lymphedema occurs when there is impairment of the lymphatic system, which disrupts normal fluid transport. If the lymphatic system is overwhelmed, damaged, or blocked, chronic swelling can occur. Over time this swelling can cause thickening of the skin and recurrent skin infections (cellulitis). It is a permanent condition which worsens over time if not properly treated. There is no cure, but symptoms can be managed which improve the quality of life.

What Causes Lymphedema?

The leading cause of lymphedema is cancer and its treatment. However, chronic venous insufficiency may be the most important predictor of lymphedema in the legs. Primary lymphedema can be present at birth or inherited. Secondary lymphedema is more common.

Common symptoms include limb heaviness and fatigue, toenails that look like a ski jump, pitting edema, dry warm skin, and open venous ulcers.

How Can I Counteract Lymphedema?

Exercise is one of the first steps to improve lymphatic function and to improve fluid removal. Additional treatment can include manual lymphatic drainage, compression stockings, and pneumatic compression devices. Identifying underlying vein disease is one of the most important steps. The two diseases exist together, and you must treat the underlying vein disease in combination with lymphedema treatments for the best result.

If you have any concerns of lymphedema or vein disease, it is important to be evaluated. Minimally invasive treatments are offered in our offices, and there’s no downtime! Start your healing at Florida Lakes Vein Center.

Mention the Observer to reserve your FREE vein screening. 941.866.8989 Florida Lakes Vein Center offers appointments in Lakewood Ranch on Tuesdays & Thursdays 8am- 5pm.