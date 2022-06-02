Sarasota real estate has never been in greater demand, and competition is fierce, especially for the luxurious properties located along the area’s picturesque waterfront and in the active heart of downtown. According to SMARTMLS, the average list price of a home in Sarasota and Manatee counties is now over $1.2 million.

Roger Pettingell, a Coldwell Banker Realty agent and Global Luxury Specialist, has been serving the unique needs of affluent home buyers and sellers for 35 years with more than $2.6 billion in sales. He has been honored as the No. 1 real estate agent in Sarasota and on Longboat Key and Bird Key for 13 consecutive years, per MLS. Pettingell is also a hand-picked member of the International Luxury Alliance Network, an elite network of luxury marketing experts from throughout North America and Europe. His unparalleled expertise and white-glove service provide clients an invaluable advantage in any market.

Pettingell recently witnessed this urgency when he sold a Lido Shores estate, designed by Adrienne Vittadini, for $11.5 million after just 11 days on the market. This remarkably fast sale set a record for Sarasota based on price per square footage and was purchased sight-unseen by an out-of-state buyer. Pettingell and his five-star team worked quickly to strategically market and manage the sale of the property.

“Condominium construction in Sarasota has increased exponentially in order to meet urban demand in the Sarasota area,” added Pettingell. “These units are priced at the luxury level, with nothing under a $1 million and scarcity below $2 million,” Pettingell said. Buyers are seeking larger spaces and scenic views, both waterfront and downtown. Pettingell recommends enlisting the advocacy of an independent real estate agent when purchasing a condominium-one who knows the market, understands quality construction, and is skilled at negotiating a contract and locking in optimal pricing.

Scott Pelle, a recent client, explains the benefits of enlisting Pettingell’s real estate services: “What I like most about working with Roger is that he has a formula for success. Meaning he knows how to keep the process moving in the right direction by removing barriers and having a team behind him. We have worked with other REALTORS® who don’t have this infrastructure and inevitably things fall through the cracks. ‘The Roger Experience’ was quite different, as he was leading the process and instilling confidence in us along the way.”

