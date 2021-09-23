It’s a sweltering September afternoon in the Sunshine State. It’s 92 degrees out there. Your house is unusually warm inside and you inspect your A/C unit outside to find… ice? In this unforgiving heat?

Is it a miracle?

Sorry, but nope. When your air conditioning freezes up – literally – it’s less of a miracle and more of a problem that can damage your entire system. Your cooling system operates through a balance of temperature, pressure and airflow. If any of these components falls out of balance, the refrigerant that creates the cold air you enjoy on a hot day can freeze itself, without making your air any colder. In fact, a frozen airconditioner will either blow warm/cool air or nothing at all.

So, what causes this to happen?

There are many reasons why it is recommended to regularly change the air filter in your A/C system. This is one of them. If your outdoor unit is iced over and you can’t remember the last time you changed your filter, you might have identified your freezing problem. If a dirty filter is the source of your freezing troubles, all you have to do is change it. Just be aware that the ice on your evaporator coil will melt, so you’ll need to collect or absorb the water before it causes any damage to your home.

Wait… it’s still frozen!

The second-most common reason for freeze-ups is loss of refrigerant. This can be a much more significant concern, as refrigerant should not leak in a well-maintained system. If refrigerant leaks out, then the coil will freeze. Likewise, you would notice an increase in your electric bill because the air conditioner works harder to produce the same level of cold temperature. If this is causing your big freeze, call a professional. Only a certified HVAC technician can replace refrigerant.

The Badger Bottom Line

While you may dream of snowy days during sizzling Sunshine State afternoons, the last thing you'll want to see is ice on your A/C unit. If a dirty air filter is the problem, you can clean or change it to return to cool air bliss. If you are leaking refrigerant, you need to get a pro out there ASAP.