In an effort to provide emergency services throughout Southwest Florida, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) is currently constructing a Freestanding Emergency Department (FED) in Sarasota County. The new 10,873 square foot facility, named ER at Fruitville, will provide emergency treatment services to Sarasota County 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will accept ambulances, be continuously staffed by a Board-Certified Emergency Medicine Physician and offer a full service laboratory, X-rays, CT and ultrasound.

ER at Fruitville will be capable of treating all major conditions that present to an emergency room. Patients needing further treatment will be transferred to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center or another hospital of their choice. It will be located at 6760 Fruitville Road in Sarasota, on the east side of Interstate 75.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for ER at Fruitville. The event marked Lakewood Ranch Medical Center’s first step toward expanding access to emergency care in Sarasota County. It provided attendees and media the opportunity to hear from the hospital’s leadership and board members, Group Vice President of Manatee Healthcare System Kevin DiLallo, U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan, Sarasota County Commissioner Michael A. Moran, as well as representatives from the Manatee Chamber of Commerce, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, Bradenton EDC and Sarasota EDC.

Andy Guz, Chief Executive Officer of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, stated, “We are honored and excited to be expanding in Sarasota County with the first Freestanding Emergency Department for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. By expanding our emergency services, we can better meet the needs of our growing community and provide access to emergency care where it is needed. It has been our goal to create a true emergency room by including a full complement of services, staff and technology. This FED will offer the same level of care as a hospital-based emergency room, including treatment for chest pain and symptoms of stroke.”

ER at Fruitville is expected to open in late 2020. To learn more about Lakewood Ranch Medical Center’s emergency departments and services, visit 941-782-2200 or visit lwrmc.com/emergency.

Physicians are on the medical staff of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, but, with limited exceptions, are independent practitioners who are not employees or agents of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center. The hospital shall not be liable for actions or treatments provided by physicians.