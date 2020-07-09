On June 1, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) began construction on a $3 million renovation project of its Women’s Center. The project is intended to give the Women’s Center a more spa-like atmosphere and expand access to maternity care in the Lakewood community. The first renovated rooms will be available in September, and the project is expected to be finished by early 2021.

Modern hospitality design has moved away from the clinical settings of the past to offer spaces more relaxing for the people who will occupy them. Keeping with current design trends for labor and delivery spaces, LWRMC’s vision for the Women’s Center focuses on the comfort of patients, both mother and newborn, and families.

The envisioned Women’s Center will provide a peaceful environment for women at every stage of labor, from admission to delivery and postpartum. The lobby will be modernized to offer a welcoming atmosphere to expectant mothers as they arrive. To emphasize hospitality, the new reception and waiting areas will feature a backlit reception desk. Corridors will be updated with artwork, warmer finishes and new lighting to avoid the often-sterile atmosphere of hospitals. Further departing from the hospital feel, entryways to each room will be enhanced with decorative soffits, new lighting and custom signage.

Every labor and delivery room will receive completely new finishes and amenities, including personalized lighting control for expectant mothers, added space for family members and new equipment to assist with delivery. To aid with recovery after the baby’s birth, patient rooms will have the feel of a hotel room, with upgraded headwall finishes and furniture, large televisions and the option to hide or disguise clinical aspects of the room.

This renovation project will expand the Women Center’s capacity to 14 labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms, ensuring mothers and their babies can stay in the same room throughout their stay. There are also plans for significant improvements to the staff areas of the Women’s Center, including a redesign of the nurse station for improved functionality and efficiency

The Women’s Center at LWRMC provides the women of the Bradenton-Sarasota area with OBGYN, maternity and urology services, health screenings and educational classes. To find a physician for women’s health services at LWRMC, Call 941-708-8100.