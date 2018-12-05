Confidence can play a major role in the homebuying journey.

If a homebuyer is confident in his or her ability to evaluate a house and community, this individual may be better equipped than others to complete a successful home purchase.

Becoming a confident homebuyer may be easier than you think. There are several key attributes of successful homebuyers,including:

• Resourceful: A confident homebuyer makes the most of the time and resources at his or her disposal. By doing so, this buyer can identify housing market patterns and trends and map out a successful homebuying journey.

• Conscientious: A confident homebuyer is willing to do what it takes to acquire a home. As such, he or she will take a conscientious approach to the homebuying journey.

For example, a confident homebuyer may be willing to negotiate with a seller to determine a price that works for both sides. This buyer also may make sacrifices along the way to guarantee a home sale is a seamless transaction for all parties involved.

• Persistent: A confident homebuyer has a no-quit attitude and will go above and beyond the call of duty to purchase a terrific house at a price that fits within his or her budget.

• Realistic expectations: Homebuyers who are on a fixed budget need to have realistic expectations. For example, if a buyer’s “must have” list for a new home consists of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a three-car garage, pool and spa in a gated golf community and their budget is $350,000, the homebuyer will need to re-evaluate which features are most important and which they can live without.

When it comes to buying a house, it helps to enter the real estate market with a competent real estate agent. The right agent will help you build your homebuying confidence in no time at all. The agent will meet with a homebuyer and learn about this individual's goals, will help a buyer plan for the homebuying cycle, ensuring he or she is fully supported at each stage of this process.

A real estate agent is an expert resource to a homebuyer. Collaborating with a knowledgeable, local agent can provide a wealth of information on the latest new communities trending in the market as well as resale inventory. If a homebuyer has questions throughout the homebuying journey, the agent is happy to provide quick responses. If the homebuyer lives out of town, the agent will work diligently to keep the them well informed on the progress of their purchase.

With a persistent attitude and realistic expectations, a homebuyer can boost the likelihood of discovering his or her dream house. Together, the buyer and agent will keep track of the local real estate market, and if the right home becomes available, the buyer will not hesitate to submit a competitive offer.

For those who are ready to pursue their dream home, it helps to become a confident homebuyer.

