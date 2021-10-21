Most parents know this scenario all too well: the kids return to school for the year and come home with not just classwork and report cards but germs and illnesses as well.

Dr. Ted Meyer, III, MD, FAAP, with Meyer Pediatrics says as the weather cools and kids go back to the classroom parents can expect an increase in contagious diseases including stomach and gastrointestinal viruses, most respiratory viruses and strep throat. Other issues to keep an eye out for are recurrent wheezing (asthma and reactive airway disease) and rashes.

He adds that there has been a recent local outbreak of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which shows up as coldlike symptoms. It’s usually a minor disease but it can cause pneumonia in children under age 1. Hand, Foot and Mouth disease, characterized by mouth sores and a rash on the hands and feet, has also cropped up this season.

Having unwell kids is unpleasant for everyone in the family, so what can you do to help prevent them from getting sick this year? Dr. Meyer recommends a two-pronged approach: hygiene and check-ups.

First, teach your children to practice good hygiene. They should wash their hands thoroughly for a minimum of 20 seconds in warm water. Singing “Happy Birthday” twice is a good way to keep track of how long the hand-washing lasts. You could also use the stopwatch function on your smartphone. If soap and a sink are not available, give your child antibacterial hand wipes or other wet napkins. Even if their hands are clean, kids should refrain from putting their hands in their mouths. To stave off COVID-19, mask-wearing in school and other indoor places may be beneficial.

Second, keep and maintain regular wellness visits with your pediatrician. Your local doctor is best informed of what illnesses are active in the community.

If your child does come down with an illness, medications may be necessary. Dr. Meyer generally prescribes antibiotic amoxicillin for strep throat. For viral infections, overthe-counter treatments like children’s aspirin and cough syrup can help soothe and comfort kids as their bodies recover from viruses.

Should your child need prescribed medicines, “compounding prescriptions creates a new avenue for medication to be consumed,” Dr. Meyer says. That means if your kid is finicky about swallowing a pill or unappetizing liquid medications, there’s good news. Many common prescriptions can be made into patches, suppositories and more fun, flavored forms like lollipops, so you can help your child feel all better soon.

