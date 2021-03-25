The seasonal change from slightly cool to incredibly hot happens quickly here on Florida’s Suncoast. As the calendar takes us through St. Paddy’s day and into the warmer months, your air-conditioner will be called on for more round-the-clock work to keep your house cool, which can be quite a task since it’s basically been on standby since November. So, what can you do to get your A/C ready for peak usage? Think in threes – you know, like a three-leaf clover.

Here are three ways to get your A/C ready for the heat.

Change the Air Filter

Change your A/C filter quarterly, if not monthly, especially during times of heavy usage. Why? Because dust, pollutants and other particles can block your system from providing proper air circulation.

Check Your Air Ducts

The filter is actually what most people think of when doing maintenance on HVAC systems. But air ducts are just as important to clean and pay attention to. Dirt and grime can build up over time and trap clean air from circulating, making your system work twice as hard to function regularly.

You’ll also want to make sure your registers or grilles (vented slots covering air ducts) are free from furniture or blockage. Obstructions can increase air pressure causing leaks to form.

Clean Your Condenser Unit

Your condenser, the outdoor portion of the unit that releases hot air outside, is likely to accumulate debris such as leaves and dirt throughout the year. You’ll want to make sure to remove this debris or it could otherwise clog the cooling fins and lead to a dirty blower fan filter. A failure to get these cleaned could result in costly damages and repairs.

The Badger Bottom Line

Don’t rely on good fortune to get your A/C ready for summer usage. These easy-to-do tips on how to maintain your HVAC system can be worth more than a pot of gold in saving you from costly repairs and dangerous situations. If you have more questions or want to learn about additional ways to proactively care for your air conditioning, plumbing, appliances or electrical systems, give us a call or schedule a routine maintenance appointment.

