Now more than ever, safety is top of mind. As the world continues to adjust to the uncertainties of COVID-19, many are putting off routine health screenings. The Breast Health Center at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center (LWRMC) has extensive protocols in place, as recommended by the CDC,* to help keep everyone safe.

Screening Mammogram and Early Detection

According to the CDC, breast cancer is second only to skin cancer as the most common cancer among women in the United States. The purpose of screening mammography is to find cancer at its earliest most treatable stages, when it still may be even too small to be felt by your doctor, or detected during a breast self-exam. Recent studies indicate that screening mammography can help reduce the number of breast cancer deaths among women ages 40 to 70.**

At LWRMC women have access to advanced 3D mammography with precision imaging and enhanced patient comfort features that make mammography more comfortable, even for women with dense breasts.

“My mammogram was very fast and comfortable,” says LWRMC patient Amy Lefkoff. “Women are sometimes afraid of mammograms because of the pain it can cause, but this mammogram did not cause pain during compression, as I’ve experienced with previous mammograms.”

Diagnostic Mammogram:

Know Before You Go If your provider has recommended that you receive a diagnostic mammogram, our goal is to help you “know before you go.” This means that while you wait, a radiologist will analyze your images; and you will be provided with the preliminary results and recommendations for follow up, before you leave the Breast Health Center, the same day.

“Regular screenings can help women increase their chance of surviving a cancer diagnosis,” says Tracy Legutko, RTRM, LWRMC Breast Health Supervisor. “We understand, you have a choice of where you go for breast imaging. Our team strives to provide the best care in the friendliest atmosphere, while treating you like family.”

A Positive Patient Experience

“In my 21 years of annual mammography appointments, I’ve never experienced so much kindness,” says Lefkoff. “I was wearing a mask and breathless. Tracy offered water and made me feel so comfortable.”

Due to the Breast Health Center’s safety precaution of staggering appointments during COVID-19, Lefkoff also noted that she was the only one in the waiting room on the day of her appointment and, this, too, helped her to feel safe.

The Breast Health Center at LWRMC is designated a Breast Imaging Center of Excellence by the American College of Radiology. To schedule an appointment, call 941-782-2264.

*Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

**National Institutes of Health