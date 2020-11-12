What Is Interventional Radiology?

Interventional Radiology (IR) involves the use of sophisticated imaging platforms to provide highly trained physicians with real-time visualization, taking them directly to the source of the problem, via precise guidance of small needles and wires, to deep structures of the patient’s body through an orifice or tiny incision. The procedure is used to treat blockages inside arteries and veins, to block off blood vessels that nourish tumors and destroy malignant tumors, to drain blocked organ systems such as the liver, gallbladder and kidney, and to perform biopsies that would otherwise require surgical exploration.

Patient benefits can include a more accurate diagnosis, improved treatment outcomes, shorter recovery, less bleeding and pain.

Leading Interventional Radiologist Appointed Director of the Hospital’s IR Program

Folayan Fatade, MD joined LWRMC this summer. He attended medical school at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and is a fellowshiptrained interventional radiologist. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology in vascular and interventional radiology and diagnostic radiology.

Interventional Radiology Services at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center*

Angioplasty and Vascular Stenting - opens blocked arteries and restores blood flow

Biliary Interventions – relieves pressure caused by bile in the liver

Gastrostomy and Gastrojejunostomy – allows for nutritional support via placement of a feeding tube

Inferior Vena Cava (IVC) Filter – stops blood clots from going to the lungs

Interventional Oncology – deals with tumor ablation, chemotherapy and other cancer diagnoses and treatments

Musculoskeletal Pain Management – uses techniques to provide relief to cancer patients and those with other conditions

Pulmonary Angiography – locates blood clots

Thrombectomy /Thrombolysis – dissolves or removes a blood clot from inside an artery or vein

Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS) for Cirrhosis – reduces internal bleeding in the stomach and esophagus

Tunneled Catheter – provides greater stability to a catheter used for kidney dialysis and other long-term treatments

Ureteral Stenting and Nephrostomy – helps restore urine flow to return the kidney to normal function

Uterine Fibroid Embolization – blocks the blood vessel feeding noncancerous but painful tumors (fibroids) that grow on or within the lining of the uterus

Vertebroplasty and Kyphoplasty – treats painful spinal column fractures due to osteoporosis, cancer or other conditions

“Today’s interventional radiology therapies are more precise and more effective than ever, offering patients and their doctors additional options to treat disease and help restore patients to optimal health,” says Dr. Folayan Fatade, Board Certified Interventional Radiologist.

For more information about surgical services, including interventional radiology, visit lwrmc.com.