We love working with a customer who comes into our showroom and says, “let’s make this laundry room special”. Afterall, it’s the type of room that deserves “bling” too, right? And, we think Joanna Gaines would be proud of this farmhouse inspired look – from the pop of wallpaper on the two walls, to the smart use of texture and tone throughout, this laundry room is anything but ordinary.

The Design Works team was proud to work with the homeowner, as well as the customer’s interior designer, on the tile, flooring, and countertops for this luxurious space.

Smartly situated on the second floor, adjacent to the large bedrooms and master suite, it was important for the laundry room’s design to be cohesive to the upstairs space – and also make a statement as the first room you see at the top of the stairs. The MiR Collections backsplash and flooring are sure to delight the visual sense with its symmetrical repeating pattern and hints of color.

MIR Collections is a US-based manufacturer and distributor of high-quality glass, natural stone, shell, and metal mosaics. Their products reflect the latest and most innovative trends in mosaic tile industry and offer a unique appearance unachievable with conventional tiles. Their products are inspired by fashion offering clients one of the widest and most unique selection of mosaic tiles.

As one of the exclusive providers of the MiR Collections product in the Sarasota area, our showroom displays hundreds of samples from the manufacturer – which is why it’s important for you to meet with one of our tile experts to narrow down your choice quickly and efficiently. In this case, the homeowner, interior designer and tile designer selected flooring and backsplash from the collection that are very on trend for today’s homeowner but that also show a unique sophistication with a hint of nostalgia wrapped in.

Flooring

Featuring a hexagon shape, the tile pays homage to a retro look but uses today’s standard for durability and slip resistance.

Product Name: Carrarra Hex 3 x 3 polished

Material: Bianco Carrara

Color: White

Backsplash

This glass backsplash features a pattern of round circles in color variation – almost taking on a different hue when the lights shine on it. Using natural colors like gray and beige balances the use of the light blue wallpaper and add dimension

Product Name: Ronda Shadow

Material: Glass

Color: Grey

Even designing your laundry room can be fun. Add a touch of bling – either in tile, wall décor, counter tops, flooring or cabinets. The Design Works team is here to help you take your inspiration and make it a reality. Visit https://floridadesignworks.com/design-services/ to learn more about the process and start your exploration.