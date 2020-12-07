As a proud member of Luxury Portfolio International’s (LPI) prestigious global network of leading luxury brokers, Michael Saunders & Company has access to insights on the consumer behavior shaping today’s real estate trends. In its most recent white paper, The Modern Luxury Home Reimagined, LPI revealed the spaces homeowners valued most in 2020 given the unprecedented circumstances of the pandemic. Among them, offices, outdoor living, and wellness spaces. The following selection of fine homes showcases just that…a need to connect to family and nature, a desire to maintain mental and physical wellness, and a hope to find a little peace and quiet on occasion.

A symphony of technology and comfort

3 beds | 3 baths | 3,415 sq. ft.

Arguably one of the best views in Sarasota, this luxurious, smart-home optimized penthouse makes downtown Sarasota living as effortless as it is beautiful. A symphony of smart-home technology, contemporary design and panoramic water views, the designer-finished home has the flexibility of a single-family residence with three bedroom suites and endless venues for entertainment. 1155 N Gulfstream Ave, #1802

Modern waterfront living

4 beds | 4 baths | 5,946 sq. ft.

This rare offering in Guy Peterson’s AQUA enhances what so many love about Golden Gate Point with floor-to-ceiling walls of glass and dramatic water views. The grand residence offers two master suites, expertly designed open living and over 100 feet of west-facing water and sunset views captured perfectly by a spacious balcony. 280 Golden Gate Pt #300

Resort-style family estate

5 beds | 5 baths | 6,578 sq. ft.

Known as Casa Solivita, this custom masonry estate on .75 acres boasts five bedroom suites and grand living spaces made for an unapologetic enjoyment of the Gulf Coast lifestyle. A private study for contemplation, an inspired pool area that rivals a five-star resort, and an oversized game room and home theatre keep all your festivities and leisure close to home. 8263 Archers Ct.

Magnificent grandeur

3 beds | 3 baths | 3,716 sq. ft.

A hidden sanctuary in one of Siesta Key’s premier neighborhoods, this 2014-built custom, multi-level home in Sandy Hook impresses with elevator access and chic minimalistic style. Beauty is in the functionality of this three-bedroom plus bonus room home, excelling in curb appeal and treating residents to expansive wraparound terraces on three of four levels and bonus spaces for wellness and relaxation. 6 Sandy Hook Rd.