If you’ve lived in your home for more than a couple years, chances are you’ve grown rather attached to it. Whether you’re selling your house because your family has outgrown it or your company has transferred you to another location, you’re probably attaching a lot of sentimental value to the price tag. Unfortunately, sentimental value does not translate into dollars and cents in today’s real estate market.

The emotions of prospective buyers will often play a role in their decision to make on offer on your house, but they’re probably not going to pay more than the market value for your property -- unless there’s a bidding war situation going on. One of the best ways to determine a fair and reasonable asking price for your home is to have it appraised by an experienced real estate agent. Their appraisal will be based on objective data, such as the selling price of comparable homes in your area. The location and condition of your home will have a bearing on pricing your home effectively, as will the prevailing market conditions and other factors. Although online estimates can sometimes give you a ballpark figure of what your house may be worth, a local appraisal is more accurate.

A common misconception among homeowners is that a $10,000 home improvement expenditure should justify a $10,000 increase in the selling price of a home. Although that concept may seem logical, it unfortunately doesn’t work that way in the real estate market. An updated kitchen, bathroom, or roof may make your house more appealing to prospective buyers and help it sell faster, but it probably won’t have a dollar-fordollar impact on the price buyers would be willing to pay. Since each selling situation is unique, however, your local real estate agent is the best person to consult regarding a fair asking price for your home.

Avoiding Home Seller Mistakes

In addition to overpricing their home, another mistake home sellers make involves three related activities: decorating, staging, and attempting to create curb appeal. In spite of a homeowner’s best intentions, their decorating and home staging ideas may clash with those of the housebuying public. When you attempt to tackle home staging on your own, several things could go wrong.

You could either spend too much or too little on making repairs and sprucing up your home’s appearance. You could spend your time and money upgrading inconsequential features of your home, while overlooking the real important changes that need to be made.

In either case, you’re missing the mark when it comes to maximizing the marketability of your home. That’s why it pays to take advantage of the knowledge, expertise, and objectivity of a professional real estate agent. Their recommendations on pricing and home staging will be based on experience, best practices, objective criteria, and current market conditions.

