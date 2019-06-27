Highlighted by a Boulevard of the Arts location in the midst of world-class arts and culture, Auteur will enable residents to author a uniquely personal vision for life. Extraordinarily expansive residences combined with curated resort amenities create the area’s most sophisticated new waterfront lifestyle.

INSPIRING BY DESIGN

Ingeniously imagined by Curts Gaines Hall Jones of Tampa, Auteur’s 18-story tower features a limited collection of 56 expansive residences. Open flow-through floorplans are designed for the ease of everyday livability, and continuous walls of glass span multiple living areas to create stunning, wraparound views of Sarasota Bay and the city.

Studio ADG, Ascentia Development Group’s residence design service, will assist owners with selecting each home’s high-end finishes, flooring, cabinetry and features, including best-in-class Sub-Zero® and Wolf® appliances.

CURATED SERVICES & AMENITIES

To fulfill the artistic vision for Auteur, the development team recruited luxury hospitality industry innovators Forrest Perkins, whose acclaimed portfolio of interior design work includes flagship properties for Four Seasons, Marriott and Fairmont.

Curated interiors and indoor-outdoor amenities on both sides of the building feature a richly textured palette of finishes and furnishings that include art and sculpture, unique installations, innovative lighting and artisan details.

“We’re creating an environment that combines the best of both classic and cutting-edge Sarasota,” says Colletta Conner of ForrestPerkins. “It’s like a little jewel box in the sky.” Other amenities include planned restaurant and retail space lining Boulevard of the Arts.

AN IDEAL ADDRESS FOR BOATING ENTHUSIASTS

The Hyatt Regency Yacht Basin is practically at Auteur’s doorstep, with available slips for boats up to 50 feet. Residents can walk out of their new residence and onto their boat for an adventure in the bay, on the Gulf or to destinations beyond. In addition, Marina Jack’s deep-water marina is just around the corner with slips accommodating vessels up to 228 feet.

Those who prefer captained and catered yachting excursions can take advantage of an optional membership with Barton & Gray Mariners Club next door. Benefits include access to a fleet of renowned Hinckley yachts, simplified scheduling and concierge, and a calendar of signature events.

Off the water, Auteur residents can also take advantage of exclusive privileges offered for membership at Sarasota’s premier private club, The Founders Golf Club, featuring a Robert Trent Jones, Jr. championship course.

SARASOTA’S NEW BAYFRONT

Home to the iconic Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, the first phase of The Bay includes lush gardens, public art, watercraft launches and bayfront piers. An outdoor amphitheater and new state-of-the-art performing arts facilities are also part of The Bay master plan.

It all adds up to a Sarasota Bayfront lifestyle as original and distinctive as those with the vision to call it home.